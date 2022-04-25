Forcefield launched to develop post-heart attack drugs

UK biotech Forcefield Therapeutics has launched to develop drugs to protect heart function by arresting the loss of cardiomyocytes following myocardial infarction.

The company is armed with £5.5 million ($7.1 million) in funding from UK life sciences investment trust Syncona (LON: SYNC) and is founded on the work of Mauro Giacca, an authority in cardiovascular disease and genetic biology at the School of Cardiovascular Medicine and Sciences, King’s College London.

Professor Giacca and his research team discovered three naturally occurring cardioprotective proteins capable of retaining cardiac tissue damaged by acute myocardial infarction via a unique combination of actions. This work originated at the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology in Trieste, Italy.