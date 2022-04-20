Sionna Therapeutics launches with $111 million Series B financing

Boston, USA-based Sionna Therapeutics, a life sciences company founded in 2019 to develop highly effective and differentiated treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF), has announced the official launch of the company and the closing of a $111 million Series B financing.
The round was led by OrbiMed with participation from funds advised by T Rowe Price Associates, Q Healthcare Holdings, the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, and previous investors including RA Capital, TPG’s The Rise Fund, Atlas Venture, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Sionna has raised about $150 million to date.
Sionna is advancing a pipeline of first-in-class small molecules designed to fully restore the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein that is defective in CF, by stabilizing CFTR’s first nucleotide-binding domain (NBD1). The leading cause of CF is the genetic mutation ΔF508 that affects NBD1 stability and CFTR function.
