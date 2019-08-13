With trial win, Deciphera diverges from Blueprint

A resounding success in the Phase III INVICTUS study sent shares in East Coast, USA-based Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DCPH) climbing around 80% on Tuesday.

The broad-spectrum KIT and PDGFRα inhibitor ripretinib performed well treating people with gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as a later-line option.

The study met its primary endpoint, achieving a median progression-free survival (PFS) figure of 6.3 months, compared to 1 month in the placebo arm.