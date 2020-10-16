Galapagos and Servier's GLPG1972/S201086 fails in knee osteoarthritis patients

Belgium-based biotech Galapagos’ (Euronext: GLPG) shares were down 8% at 108.20 euros in morning trading today, after the company, along with partner French independent drugmaker Servier, reported that no signal of activity was observed in the top-line results in their ROCCELLA Phase II trial of GLPG1972/S20186.
ROCCELLA is a global, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose ranging trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of three different once-daily oral doses of GLPG1972/S201086 in 932 patients with knee osteoarthritis (OA) over 52 weeks of treatment. The study population was aged between 40 to 76 years (mean age was 63), mainly female (70%) and with a mean disease duration of seven years.
The primary objective of ROCCELLA was to demonstrate the efficacy of at least one dose of GLPG1972/S201086 compared to placebo after 52 weeks of treatment in reducing cartilage loss of the central medial tibiofemoral compartment of the target knee via quantitative MRI.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze