Game-changing cancer meds now within reach for 2,200 Australians

Australians living with non-small cell lung cancer and early stage acute lymphoblastic leukemia will be able to access better treatment options with new listings on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) coming into effect on December 1, 2019.

More than 2,200 patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer will now be able to access Keytruda (pembrolizumab), from US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) as a first-line treatment in combination with chemotherapy. This means most patients will not have to fail treatment with chemotherapy before accessing this game changing treatment for this condition.

Keytruda belongs to a new class of immunotherapy medicines that supercharges the body’s own immune system to detect and fight cancer cells.