PBS listing a world first, with all indications for Sprycel now reimbursed in Australia

In Australia, newly-diagnosed patients aged 18 years and over with Philadelphia chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL) will now have affordable access to Sprycel (dasatinib) as a first line oral therapy, when this is integrated with chemotherapy, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) revealed on Sunday.
Patients with Ph+ALLwill be able to accessSprycel via Australia’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) from August 1.
This PBS listing for Sprycel marks a world first, as Australia is the only country with reimbursement approval in this setting. The listing represents a commitment by B-MS to providing more options for Australian clinicians treating rare cancers, particularly patients with limited treatment options, the US pharma major stated.
