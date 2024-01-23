GenEdit announces partnership and a financing round

US genetic medicines developer GenEdit today revealed a multiyear collaboration and license agreement with Genentech as well as a $24 million Series A1 financing round.

First up, GenEdit will collaborate with Genentech, the US biotech subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), to discover and develop hydrophilic nanoparticles (HNPs) that can be used to develop nucleic acid-based medicines for autoimmune indications. Genentech will be responsible for pre-clinical, clinical, and regulatory development as well as commercialization of products resulting from the use of GenEdit’s nanoparticles.

Financial terms of the collaboration