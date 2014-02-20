Genentech regains its dominance in image among oncologists

Genentech, the biotechnology subsidiary of Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX), has made notable gains as the top oncology franchise among oncologists over the past year, as evidenced by significantly higher scores across all key performance drivers, especially research and development and developing beneficial products.
The USA’s Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) and Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) also show gains among oncologists, while Switzerland’s Novartis (NOVN: VX) remains the leader among hematologists, according to the findings of the Cogent Reports Oncology Image study from Market Strategies International.
The yearly study, conducted with oncologists, hematologists and nurses, evaluates and tracks around 40 performance metrics related to field force, corporate functions and R&D across 11 companies. The study examines the key drivers of franchise image, and reports out overall image for the leading oncology manufacturers in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze