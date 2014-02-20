Genentech regains its dominance in image among oncologists

Genentech, the biotechnology subsidiary of Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX), has made notable gains as the top oncology franchise among oncologists over the past year, as evidenced by significantly higher scores across all key performance drivers, especially research and development and developing beneficial products.

The USA’s Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) and Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) also show gains among oncologists, while Switzerland’s Novartis (NOVN: VX) remains the leader among hematologists, according to the findings of the Cogent Reports Oncology Image study from Market Strategies International.

The yearly study, conducted with oncologists, hematologists and nurses, evaluates and tracks around 40 performance metrics related to field force, corporate functions and R&D across 11 companies. The study examines the key drivers of franchise image, and reports out overall image for the leading oncology manufacturers in the USA.