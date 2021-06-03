Sunday 24 November 2024

Genmab and Bolt Biotherapeutics ink oncology R&D pact

Biotechnology
3 June 2021
Danish biotech Genmab (Nasdaq: GMAB) and USA-based Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT) have entered into an oncology research and development collaboration.

Together, the companies will evaluate Genmab antibodies and bispecific antibody engineering technologies in combination with Bolt’s proprietary Boltbody immune-stimulating antibody conjugate (ISAC) technology platform, with the goal of discovering and developing next-generation, immune-stimulatory, antibody-based conjugate therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

This research collaboration will evaluate multiple bispecific ISAC concepts to identify up to three clinical candidates for development. Genmab will fund the research, along with the pre-clinical and clinical development of these candidates through clinical proof of concept.

