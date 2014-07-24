Sunday 24 November 2024

Gilead beats forecasts as Sovaldi sales soar

Biotechnology
24 July 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

US anti-virals specialist biotech firm Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has reported surging second-quarter 2014 sales and profits, boosted by a sharp quarter on quarter rise in revenues from its latest hepatitis C drug Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) and exceed analysts’ expectations.

Total revenues increased 136% to $6.53 billion compared to $2.77 billion for the second quarter of 2013, beating the $5.9 billion analysts had expected. Product sales rose to $6.41 billion compared to $2.66 billion for the second quarter of 2013. The company’s shares edged 1.4% higher to $91.59 by close of trading yesterday.

Net income nearly trebled to $3.66 billion, or $2.20 per diluted share compared to $772.6 million or $0.46 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2013. Non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income for the second quarter of 2014, which excludes acquisition-related, restructuring and stock-based compensation expenses, was $3.93 billion, or $2.36 per diluted share compared to $839.7 million or $0.50 per diluted share for the like 2013 quarter, well ahead of the $1.79 a share consensus forecast from analysts polled by FactSet.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze