Gilead expands accord with MPP to South Africa

US biotech giant Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has expanded its current licensing agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) for generic manufacture of antiretrovirals tenofovir alafenamide (TAF), tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) and other Gilead medicines.
The amendment enhances the MPP's current licence by allowing South African manufacturers to join Indian and Chinese companies in developing generics for low- and middle-income countries.
"We welcome the move by Gilead Sciences to broaden the manufacturing base of the current MPP licence," said Greg Perry, executive director of the MPP. "The revision could contribute to local production of several important antiretrovirals in South Africa and increase supply to other sub-Saharan African countries with the world's highest HIV burden," he noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze