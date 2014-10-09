Gilead looks set to stay ahead of the pack in HIV treatment market

US biotech major Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) announcement of positive Phase III results for its investigational single-tablet regimen (STR), elvitegravir/cobicistat/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide fumarate (TAF), caps a series of developments bolstering the company’s position as HIV treatment market leader, a new report opines.
According to research and consulting firm GlobalData, Gilead recently declared that its new drug, an update of Stribild in which tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) is substituted with TAF, displayed non-inferior virologic efficacy, as well as improved renal and bone tolerability, compared with its predecessor in Phase III clinical trials.
Moritz Herrmann, GlobalData's analyst covering infectious diseases, says that these results indicate that Gilead’s new STR could compete strongly against ViiV Healthcare’s recently-approved STR, Triumeq
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze