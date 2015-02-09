Gilead to increase investment in UK

London's status as a leading center for the life sciences, financial and digital industries has attracted a new and significant investment by USA-based Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), announced today as Mayor of London Boris Johnson visited Boston as part of a trade delegation to the East Coast of the USA.

Gilead Sciences, now the world’s leading independent biotech company by sales, is deepening its UK presence with a new commercial HQ in the heart of London from which to grow the company's portfolio, which includes treatments for HIV/Aids, liver diseases, serious respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and cancer. The company's presence in London will foster closer partnerships with clinicians, patient groups and National Health Service and government organizations, as Gilead continues its efforts to broaden access to innovative medicines.

$19.6 million investment will double workforce in UK