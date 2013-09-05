Sunday 24 November 2024

GlaxoSmithKline's cancer drug candidate fails endpoint in melanoma

Biotechnology
5 September 2013

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and partner US biotech firm Agenus (Nasdaq: AGEN) this morning (September 5) announced that the Phase III DERMA study of investigational MAGE-A3 antigen-specific cancer immunotherapeutic in melanoma did not meet the first co-primary endpoint of significantly extend disease-free survival when compared to placebo in the overall MAGE-A3 positive trial population. GSK’s shares drifted 1.7% lower to 1637.68 pence in mid-morning trading.

In line with the Independent Data Monitoring Committee’s (IDMC) unanimous recommendation, GSK will continue the DERMA trial until the second co-primary endpoint is assessed. This endpoint, DFS in the gene signature positive sub-population, is designed to identify a subset of MAGE-A3 positive patients that may benefit from the treatment. Results from this analysis are expected in 2015. Until then, GSK will remain blinded to all safety and efficacy data.

The DERMA study evaluated the efficacy and safety of the MAGE-A3 cancer immunotherapeutic in Stage IIIB/C melanoma patients with macroscopic nodal disease, whose tumors expressed the MAGE-A3 gene and had their tumors removed surgically. MAGE-A3 is a tumor-specific antigen that is expressed in a variety of cancers, including melanoma with no presentation in normal cells. MAGE-A3 is expressed in about 65% of Stage III melanomas.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze