Glimmer of hope in Alzheimer's as EMA accepts aducanumab MAA

Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai (TYO: 4523) have announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has confirmed it has accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for aducanumab, an investigational treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.
If approved, aducanumab would become the first therapy to reduce the clinical decline in patients with Alzheimer’s disease, though its route to this stage has not been seamless due to earlier mixed trial results.
But Biogen has stressed that clinical data demonstrate that treatment with aducanumab has resulted in the removal of amyloid beta and better clinical outcomes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze