Growth forecast for drug delivery systems market

COVID-19 is having varying effects on different markets within healthcare, with drug delivery systems one of those areas that could be given a boost by the pandemic’s impact, according to Fact. MR.

The intelligence provider predicts compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% between 2020 and 2025, against a background of rising infections that is leading healthcare providers to grapple with rising shortfalls in the provision of essential medical equipment such as respirators and ventilators.

Nanotechnology and localized drug delivery key to growth