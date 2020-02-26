Double-digit CAGR for generic injectables to 2029

The generic injectables market will benefit from increased patent expiry of blockbuster drugs as it enjoys double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2029, according to a report from Future Market Insights.

This is part of a wider surge in the number of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved generics each year, brought about not just by patent expiries, but also government policies and demographics, new higher-value opportunities with complex generics and biosimilars, and the pace of abbreviated new drug application approvals.

Capital expenditure ensures compliant facilities