HHS, DoD collaborate with Merck on investigational COVID-19 treatment

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has entered into an agreement with the US Department of the Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Defense (DoD) to support the development, manufacture and initial distribution of an investigational biological therapeutic (CD24Fc, to be named MK-7110) on approval or Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration.
Merck acquired MK-7110 through the $425 million acquisition of OncoImmune, a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.
“Building upon the promising clinical findings to date for MK-7110, Merck is pleased to be collaborating with the US government to advance the manufacture and distribution of this candidate for patients with serious COVID-19 disease,” said Dr Roger Perlmutter, president, Merck Research Laboratories.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze