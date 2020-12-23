Sunday 24 November 2024

HHS, DoD collaborate with Merck on investigational COVID-19 treatment

Biotechnology
23 December 2020
US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has entered into an agreement with the US Department of the Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Defense (DoD) to support the development, manufacture and initial distribution of an investigational biological therapeutic (CD24Fc, to be named MK-7110) on approval or Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Merck acquired MK-7110 through the $425 million acquisition of OncoImmune, a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

“Building upon the promising clinical findings to date for MK-7110, Merck is pleased to be collaborating with the US government to advance the manufacture and distribution of this candidate for patients with serious COVID-19 disease,” said Dr Roger Perlmutter, president, Merck Research Laboratories.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Merck to discontinue MK-7110 for COVID-19 development
15 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
Merck adds COVID-19 asset, with buy of OncoImmune
24 November 2020
Biotechnology
Merck & Co adds further strands to COVID-19 research
27 May 2020


