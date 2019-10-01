Saturday 23 November 2024

ICER asks for comments on Vertex CF drug prices

1 October 2019
The US Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has posted a draft scoping document on its planned review of the cost-effectiveness offered by Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: VRTX) cystic fibrosis (CF) drugs in the USA.

In its review, The ICER will consider the triple combination therapy elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor, which is currently under review by the US Food and Drug Administration, to estimate what would be a fair price in light of data on clinical effectiveness.

The cost-effectiveness body will also examine new data that has become available since its May 2018 review of Symdeko (tezacaftor/ivacaftor), Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and Kalydeco (ivacaftor).

