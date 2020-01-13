ICER expects new migraine drug prices to exceed their worth

A group of three new treatments for acute migraine have been assessed by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) to deem what a fair US price for these yet-to-be-launched medicines might look like.
The ICER’s Evidence Report assessed the comparative clinical effectiveness and economic value of Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Reyvow (lasmiditan), Ubrelvy (ubrogepant) from Allergan (NYSE: AGN) and Biohaven’s (NYSE: BHVN) rimegepant. While the first two have been approved, the latter drug remains under regulatory review.
David Rind, the ICER’s chief medical officer, said: “These new therapies appear to be less effective overall than triptans and are expected to be much more expensive.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze