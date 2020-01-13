Saturday 23 November 2024

ICER expects new migraine drug prices to exceed their worth

Biotechnology
13 January 2020
headache_migraine_credit_depositphotos_large

A group of three new treatments for acute migraine have been assessed by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) to deem what a fair US price for these yet-to-be-launched medicines might look like.

The ICER’s Evidence Report assessed the comparative clinical effectiveness and economic value of Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Reyvow (lasmiditan), Ubrelvy (ubrogepant) from Allergan (NYSE: AGN) and Biohaven’s (NYSE: BHVN) rimegepant. While the first two have been approved, the latter drug remains under regulatory review.

David Rind, the ICER’s chief medical officer, said: “These new therapies appear to be less effective overall than triptans and are expected to be much more expensive.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Axsome ends stellar year with data to support migraine filing
30 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Ubrelvy, a new treatment for adults with migraine
24 December 2019
Biotechnology
Teva and Otsuka closer to Ajovy approval in Japan
3 February 2020
Biotechnology
ICER sees migraine drugs as not as pricey as previously thought
26 February 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze