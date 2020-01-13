ICER expects new migraine drug prices to exceed their worth

A group of three new treatments for acute migraine have been assessed by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) to deem what a fair US price for these yet-to-be-launched medicines might look like.

The ICER’s Evidence Report assessed the comparative clinical effectiveness and economic value of Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Reyvow (lasmiditan), Ubrelvy (ubrogepant) from Allergan (NYSE: AGN) and Biohaven’s (NYSE: BHVN) rimegepant. While the first two have been approved, the latter drug remains under regulatory review.

David Rind, the ICER’s chief medical officer, said: “These new therapies appear to be less effective overall than triptans and are expected to be much more expensive.