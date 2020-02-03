Teva and Otsuka closer to Ajovy approval in Japan

Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) and its partner for the Japanese market, Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4768), have edged closer to approval for Ajovy (fremanezumab) in the Asian country.
The preliminary results of a Japanese Phase II/III trial have been announced, indicating that primary endpoints were achieved with both clinical and statistical significance versus placebo, for subjects in Japan with chronic migraine and episodic migraine, respectively.
Statistically-significant improvements versus placebo were also demonstrated for all secondary endpoints. Ajovy was well-tolerated, with a similar adverse events profile compared to placebo.
