Teva bounces out of two-year restructuring plan

Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) are up almost 7% in pre-market trading, as the Israeli generics giant reported better-than-expected fourth quarter revenues of $4.5 billion.

Analysts had forecast around $4.35 billion for the quarter. For the full year, revenues came in at $16.9 billion. Following generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the earnings per share (EPS) figure was $0.10.

Generics sales for the last quarter came in at $489 million, down 2% from the year before. Sales of Copaxone were down 14% at $17 million.