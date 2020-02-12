Sunday 5 October 2025

Teva bounces out of two-year restructuring plan

Generics
12 February 2020
teva-logo-big

Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) are up almost 7% in pre-market trading, as the Israeli generics giant reported better-than-expected fourth quarter revenues of $4.5 billion.

Analysts had forecast around $4.35 billion for the quarter. For the full year, revenues came in at $16.9 billion. Following generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the earnings per share (EPS) figure was $0.10.

Generics sales for the last quarter came in at $489 million, down 2% from the year before. Sales of Copaxone were down 14% at $17 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Teva boasts its generic meds saved US healthcare system $41.9 billion
12 February 2020
Biotechnology
Teva and Otsuka closer to Ajovy approval in Japan
3 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Teva's hopes for new Austedo indication dealt a blow
20 February 2020
Generics
Mylan and Teva make malaria drug pledges on COVID-19
20 March 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Ovid Therapeutics rises on $175 million placing and research update
Biotechnology
Ovid Therapeutics rises on $175 million placing and research update
4 October 2025
Generics
New ANDA prioritization pilot to support US generic drugs
4 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
DelveInsight sees Graves’ orbitopathy market poised for disruption as new drugs approach
3 October 2025
Biotechnology
Rocket Pharma pulls BLA for gene therapy RP-L102 in the USA
3 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Highlights of EMA management board October meeting
3 October 2025
Biotechnology
Cidara wins $339 million BARDA contract
3 October 2025
Biotechnology
OncoC4 closes nearly $50 million Series B financing
3 October 2025

Company Spotlight

Neuraxpharm
A specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Langenfeld, Germany, focused on central nervous system (CNS) disorders.


More Features in Generics

New ANDA prioritization pilot to support US generic drugs
4 October 2025
GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze