Teva bounces out of two-year restructuring plan

Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) are up almost 7% in pre-market trading, as the Israeli generics giant reported better-than-expected fourth quarter revenues of $4.5 billion.
Analysts had forecast around $4.35 billion for the quarter. For the full year, revenues came in at $16.9 billion. Following generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the earnings per share (EPS) figure was $0.10.
Generics sales for the last quarter came in at $489 million, down 2% from the year before. Sales of Copaxone were down 14% at $17 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze