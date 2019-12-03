Saturday 23 November 2024

Teva discusses plans for diversification of its business

Generics
3 December 2019
Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) plans to significantly diversify its business and to expand into new sales markets during the next several years, according to recent statements made by Kåre Schultz, chief executive of the company.

As Mr Schultz told in an interview to the Russian Vedomosti paper, particular attention will be paid for the further strengthening of its international presence, that will take place by the increase of its presence in the markets of Russia, Latin America and China, reports The Pharma Letter’s Russia correspondent.

At present the average annual growth rates for the company in these markets are estimated at 4%-6%, however, as part of its plans, a further increase of these figures in the coming years is expected.

