Teva shares soar on third-quarter results

Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) were up by 11% after 100 minutes of New York trading on Thursday, following the company’s presentation of its third-quarter 2019 financial results.

Net revenues at the Israeli generics giant were $4.26 billion, 6% down on the figure from the same quarter in 2018, but slightly ahead of the $4.2 billion expected by Wall Street analysts.

Improved guidance