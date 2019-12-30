Axsome ends stellar year with data to support migraine filing

US biotech Axsome Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXSM) is set to close 2019 with a share price worth around 40 times more than its value at the start of the year.

The CNS specialist topped off a stellar year by presenting Phase III data on AXS-07 (meloxicam and rizatriptan) its oral, multi-mechanistic investigational medicine for the acute treatment of migraine.

AXS-07 met the two regulatory co-primary endpoints and significantly improved migraine pain and most bothersome symptoms as compared to placebo in the MOMENTUM trial.