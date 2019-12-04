ImCheck's $53 million Series B to fund gamma delta T-cell-focused antibodies

French biotech ImCheck Therapeutics has raised $53 million in a Series B financing to advance its clinical pipeline of gamma delta T-cell-focused antibodies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.
The round was co-led by Pfizer Ventures, the venture capital arm of US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Bpifrance through its InnoBio 2* and Large Venture funds, and joined by new investors Wellington Partners, Agent Capital and Alexandria Venture Investments.
Life Sciences Partners, Gimv, Idinvest Partners, Kurma Partners and Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, investors that contributed to the 2017 $22 million Series A round, also participated for a significant portion of this raise.
