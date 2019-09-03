£100 million Series B financing for Achilles Therapeutics

UK biotech start-up Achilles Therapeutics says it has closed a £100 million ($120.6 million) Series B financing led by incoming US investor RA Capital Management, corner-stoned by founding investor Syncona and joined by important new investors including Forbion, Invus, Perceptive Advisors and Redmile Group.

Proceeds from this financing, which was over-subscribed, will deliver two human proof-of-concept studies using a unique personalized T-cell therapy approach targeting clonal neoantigens in non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma. These programs are expected to enter the clinic this year. In addition, the financing will enable the company to continue building out its manufacturing capabilities as well as broadening its growing solid tumour pre-clinical product pipeline.

Leading the next wave of immuno-oncology drug development