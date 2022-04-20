ImmPACT Bio names Venkata Yepuri as chief operating officer

Cancer-focused cell therapy company ImmPACT Bio USA today announced the appointment of Venkata Yepuri as chief operating officer. In this role, Mr Yepuri will oversee business operations across the company.
“Venkata is a senior operations leader with a track record of delivering transformative and strategic solutions in both high-growth and start-up environments, and I am thrilled to welcome him to ImmPACT Bio as our chief operating officer,” said Dr Sumant Ramachandra, president and chief executive, ImmPACT Bio, adding: “His broad industry experience and expertise in building strategic partnerships, operationalizing global solutions, delivering experience at scale, enabling digital transformation, and building diverse and inclusive teams, will be of great benefit to ImmPACT Bio as we advance our pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies that harness the immune system and address key challenges for current cell therapies in cancer.”
“It is an exciting time to join ImmPACT Bio as we look to advance the pipeline of our next-generation CAR T-cell therapies,” said Mr Yepuri. “I look forward to working with Sumant, our board, and the entire ImmPACT team to deliver on our mission to bring curative therapies to patients living with cancer.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze