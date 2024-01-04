Innate Pharma strengthens leadership team

French immuno-oncology company Innate Pharma (Euronext: IPH) today announced that it has strengthened its leadership and corporate governance with the appointment of two new executive board members.

Arvind Sood, executive vice president (EVP), president of US Operations, Dr Sonia Quaratino, EVP, chief medical officer are thus joining Hervé Brailly, interim chief executive and Yannis Morel, EVP, chief operating officer.

Yannis Morel, current EVP, business development and product portfolio strategy and member of the executive board broadens his remit to become EVP, chief operating officer extending his operational responsibility to the management of research and early development, working with Innate Pharma chief scientific officer Prof Eric Vivier, and chief development officer, Nicola Beltraminelli.