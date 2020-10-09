Innovation Amidst Chaos

By Dr Nicola Davies

Despite the coronavirus pandemic causing chaos on a global scale throughout much of 2020, the US Food a d Drug Administration has strived to limit the impact on much-needed, novel drug approvals. The agency has been working under unprecedented circumstances, including postponed clinical trials and delayed time-to-market, to ensure that they continue to promote innovation and deliver novel drugs to patients who need them most. This article highlights some of the innovative drugs approved by the FDA during these difficult times.

Clinical trial complications