Ionis out-licenses investigational Alzheimer's therapy

US RNA-targeted drug developer Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IONS) yesterday revealed that Biogen (Nasdq: BIIB), a collaboration partner for neurological diseases, has licensed IONIS-MAPTRx, an antisense therapy designed to selectively reduce production of microtubule-associated protein tau (MAPT), or tau, in the central nervous system.

MAPT is believed to contribute to or cause several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease (AD) and some forms of frontotemporal degeneration (FTD).

Deal worth a potential $200 million