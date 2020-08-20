Boost for Alzheon's targeted Alzheimer's candidate

Alzheimer’s researchers are hoping for a breakthrough with a new targeted approach to preventing disease progression in certain people with the disease.

Neurology specialist Alzheon has been awarded a $47 million grant, over five years, to support a Phase III study with ALZ-801, an oral agent that blocks the formation of the amyloid proteins implicated in the pathology of the condition.

The firm recently published research into the candidate in Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy journal.