Israel third country to wave through Moderna jab

Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in Israel.
The Ministry of Health of Israel has secured six million doses of the mRNA-based vaccine and first deliveries are expected to begin shortly.
Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, said: “This is the third regulatory authorization for the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, and its first outside of North America. I want to thank the Ministry of Health of Israel for their efforts, as their team have worked tirelessly alongside ours to ensure a timely authorization of this vaccine. We hope to continue to see authorizations in additional markets in the coming days, weeks and months.”
