Israeli vaccine data give boost to policy of delaying booster

Biotechnology
22 February 2021
A study in Israel indicates that a single dose of BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) coronavirus vaccine is 85% effective.

While the currently-available vaccines are all approved on a two-dose basis, the data add to  a growing body of evidence suggesting that a single dose can also provide a high degree of protection against COVID-19.

The results will be particularly welcome in the UK, where the government has broken with international consensus by delaying the offer of a second dose, in order to maximize the distribution of available stocks.

