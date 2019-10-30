IV Benlysta for children with lupus approved in Europe

The European Commission has adopted a decision to extend to children five years and older, the existing adult indication for intravenous Benlysta (belimumab) as an add-on therapy in patients with active, autoantibody-positive systemic lupus erythematosus with a high degree of disease activity, says UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK).
Dr Hal Barron, chief scientific officer and president, R&D, GSK said: “Children with lupus typically have more severe disease and earlier onset of organ damage than adults, but until now their treatment options have been limited. This approval means that for the first time in Europe these children can be treated with a biologic therapy specifically developed and approved for their disease.”
Alain Cornet, general secretary of Lupus Europe, a charity supporting people with lupus in Europe, commented: “This decision is great news for the lupus community in Europe and particularly for young people affected and their supportive families, that so much need new therapeutic options. We are thankful to the many patients who, by taking part in clinical trials, made such progress possible.”
