J&J sales and earnings exceed expectations

Sales at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) grew by an impressive 27% in the second quarter of 2021 to reach $23.31 billion, the company has reported.
This total topped the $22.21 billion anticipated by analysts, while the adjusted earnings per share figure of $2.48 - a 49% rise -exceeded the $2.27 expected on Wall Street.
In the Pharmaceutical division of the business, sales for the quarter totalled $12.6 billion, a 17% increase on the same period in 2020, while excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, the rise was put at 14%.
