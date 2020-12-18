Sunday 24 November 2024

Janux Therapeutics selling its TRACTr technology in $1 billion deal

Biotechnology
18 December 2020
merck_large

Janux Therapeutics has announced a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) valued at more than $1 billion to develop novel T cell engager (TRACTr) immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer.

The deal comes less than a month after Merck said it will acquire all outstanding shares of OncoImmune for an upfront payment of $425 million in cash, and gaining rights to its lead therapeutic candidate CD24Fc – also known as Saccovid - for the treatment of patients with severe and critical COVID-19.

The goal of the collaboration is to use Janux’ proprietary TRACTr technology to engineer novel, T-cell engager drug candidates directed against two cancer targets selected by Merck. Under the terms of the agreement, Merck has received an exclusive worldwide license to products and intellectual property developed from this collaboration.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Merck & Co buys VelosBio for $2.75 billion
5 November 2020
Biotechnology
Yumanity set to earn $500 million from deal with Merck
24 June 2020
Biotechnology
Merck & Co adds further strands to COVID-19 research
27 May 2020
Biotechnology
Triple win of trial results and bumper fundraise for Janux
28 February 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze