Saturday 23 November 2024

Japanese drugmaker aims to create coronavirus vaccine fast

Biotechnology
27 April 2020
shionogi-big

Osaka, Japan-based pharmaceutical firm Shionogi (TYO: 4507) has announced a new project to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, sending shares in the company up over 3% on Monday.

The firm said it was working with public institutions, academia and partner companies to address COVID-19, including in the pursuit of therapeutics, vaccines, and antibody test kits.

A subsidiary of the company, UMN Pharma, is now working on the discovery and development of a recombinant protein vaccine for COVID-19, using their unique Baculovirus Expression Vector System (BEVS) technology.

