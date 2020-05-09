jCyte out-licenses rare vision disorder treatment for $252 million

US biotech firm jCyte Inc has entered into a licensing agreement with Japanese ophthalmology specialist Santen Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4536) to develop and commercialize its first-in-class, investigational therapy, jCell, outside the USA, in regions including Europe, Asia and Japan.
Under the terms of the licensing agreement, jCyte will receive $50 million in upfront cash, $12 million in a convertible note offering, and $190 million in clinical and sales milestones based on regulatory approval and initial sales in Europe, Asia and Japan. The total deal is valued at up to $252 million. jCyte is also entitled to receive tiered, double-digit royalty payments on net sales of jCell therapy once commercialized outside the USA.
“We are thrilled to partner with Santen, a global market-leader in ophthalmology. By leveraging Santen’s large, existing global commercial and medical infrastructure in ophthalmology, as well as its commitment to commercializing cell and gene therapies, we help ensure that more patients with retinitis pigmentosa who live outside the US will have access to this technology,” said Paul Bresge, chief executive of jCyte, adding: “We intend to use the proceeds from this transaction to continue development of our lead investigational therapy jCell, to improve the lives of patients with retinitis pigmentosa, as well as other degenerative retinal diseases.”
