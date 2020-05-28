Saturday 23 November 2024

Rare Pediatric Disease designation given to Azitra's ATR-12

28 May 2020
Azitra, a privately-held dermatology and microbiome specialist, has been awarded Rare Pediatric Disease designation for its candidate ATR-12, for the treatment of Netherton syndrome (NS).

Caused by a genetic mutation, NS is a severe and chronic disease of the skin, characterized by severe inflammation, which can be life threatening.

The firm hopes that ATR-12, a proprietary strain of Staphylococcus epidermidis engineered to express therapeutic levels of the LEKTI protein, will represent an effective treatment option for the condition.

