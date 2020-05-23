Saturday 23 November 2024

Accelerated FDA approval for Alunbrig in first-line setting for rare and serious form of lung cancer

Biotechnology
23 May 2020
takeda_corporate_large

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Alunbrig (brigatinib) for adult patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+) metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as detected by an FDA-approved test, said Japanese pharma giant Takeda (TYO) 4502) on Friday.

This approval, which follows the priority review granted for the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) in February, expands Alunbrig’s current indication to include the first-line setting. Alunbrig is a potent and selective next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) designed to target ALK molecular alterations. The approval comes about four weeks before the company’s Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of June 23, 2020.

As a frontline lung cancer drug, Alunbrig will compete with Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Zykadia (ceritinib) and Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Alecensa (alectinib). For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Alunbrig generated sales of 7.2 billion yen (~$67 million), a year-on-year increase of 39%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA grants Priority Review for Alunbrig sNDA
25 February 2020
Biotechnology
Takeda's Alunbrig continues to show superiority over Xalkori in ALK+NSCLC
23 November 2019
Biotechnology
Rare Pediatric Disease designation given to Azitra's ATR-12
28 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Patients put Roche top of cancer company list
28 May 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze