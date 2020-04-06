European Commission now backs Takeda's Alunbrig as a first-line therapy for ALK+ NSCLC

Following a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s advisory body the CHMP in late February, Japanese pharma giant Takeda (TYO: 4502) today announced that the European Commission has extended the current marketing authorization of Alunbrig (brigatinib).
The added indication is to include use as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+) advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the first-line setting, noted Takeda, whose shares closed up 5.5% at 3,342 yen in today’s Tokyo trading.
The first-line indication is under priority review in the USA. As a frontline drug for lung cancer Alunbrig will compete with Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Zykadia (ceritinib) and Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Alecensa (alectinib).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze