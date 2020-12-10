Alunbrig wins NICE recommendation

Takeda’s (TYO: 4502) Alunbrig (brigatinib) has been recommended for use on the UK's National Health Service (NHS) for patients with ALK-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has not been previously treated with an ALK inhibitor.
The recommendation has been confirmed by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) within a final appraisal document (FAD) published on Thursday and means that eligible patients in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will now have access to Alunbrig.
While the availability of ALK inhibitors over recent years has significantly improved outcomes in ALK-positive advanced NSCLC, some patients still progress within two to three years of starting treatment and up to 75% develop brain metastases over the course of their disease.
