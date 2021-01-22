Japanese regulator brings Alunbrig into frontline setting

The Japanese medicines regulator has granted a new approval for Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) to market its next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) Alunbrig (brigatinib).
The approval covers use of the product as a first and second-line therapy for the treatment of people with ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is unresectable, advanced or recurrent.
First approved in the USA in 2017, Alunbrig is a potent and selective TKI that was designed to target anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) molecular alterations.
