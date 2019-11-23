Saturday 23 November 2024

Takeda's Alunbrig continues to show superiority over Xalkori in ALK+NSCLC

Biotechnology
23 November 2019
takeda_corporate_large

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) presented updated data from the Phase III ALTA-1L trial, which evaluated Alunbrig (brigatinib) versus crizotinib  (Pfizer’s [NYSE: PFE] Xalkori) in adults with advanced anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had not received a prior ALK inhibitor, at the 2019 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Asia Congress on Saturday, November 23, in Singapore.

Results show after more than two years of follow-up, Alunbrig reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 76% (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.24, 95% CI: 0.12–0.45) as assessed by investigators in newly-diagnosed patients whose disease had spread to the brain at time of enrollment. Alunbrig also demonstrated a 57% (HR = 0.43, 95% CI: 0.31–0.61) reduction in risk of disease progression or death in all patients.

Takeda hopes to get US regulatory approval for Alunbrig as a frontline drug for lung cancer in the fiscal year ending March 2020. If finally approved, Alunbrig compete with Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Zykadia (ceritinib) and Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Alecensa (alectinib).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Accelerated FDA approval for Alunbrig in first-line setting for rare and serious form of lung cancer
23 May 2020
Biotechnology
FDA grants Priority Review for Alunbrig sNDA
25 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Sparse batch of recommendations at EMA/CHMP February meeting
28 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Second-line may not be good enough for Takeda's Alunbrig
26 September 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze