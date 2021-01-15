New hope for children with rare non-Hodgkin lymphoma

New York-based Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has broadened the US label for Xalkori (crizotinib), to include treatment of young adults and children over the age of 1 with anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL).

The US Food and Drug Administration approval covers treatment for ALK-positive tumors, as defined by a genetic test, which have not responded well to initial treatment.

ALCL is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma which accounts for around a third of cases of NHL in young people, the vast majority of which are ALK-positive.