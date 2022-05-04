Sunday 24 November 2024

Juniper Biologics license agreement with Helsinn for infigratinib

Biotechnology
4 May 2022
helsinn_large

Singapore-based Juniper Biologics and privately-held Swiss drugmaker Helsinn Group have signed an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize infigratinib (INN) in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and certain markets in the Middle East and Africa for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement.

In 2021 infigratinib obtained accelerated approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the brand name Truseltiq for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement as detected by an FDA-approved test. This indication is based on overall response rate and duration of response.

Additionally, infigratinib received conditional approval by Health Canada and provisional approval by the Therapeutics Goods Association in Australia for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a FGFR2 fusion or other rearrangement. Continued approval in the USA, Canada and Australia for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA accelerated appro for infigratinib in metastatic cholangiocarcinoma
29 May 2021
article
Health Canada conditional approval of Truseltiq for cholangiocarcinoma
29 September 2021
Biotechnology
BridgeBio Pharma unit signs multi-billion-dollar deal with Helsinn
31 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Helsinn appoints Melanie Rolli as group COO
19 May 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze