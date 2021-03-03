Jury still out on Inovio's HPV vaccine

Despite claiming success in a Phase III trial of human papillomavirus (HPV) candidate VGX-3100, shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: INO) fell 15% on Tuesday, as investors worried over the strength of the data.

The Plymouth Meeting, USA-based company is developing the DNA-based vaccine for the treatment of three HPV-16-/18-related diseases – cervical dysplasia, vulvar dysplasia and anal dysplasia.

Inovio said the trial met primary and secondary endpoints “among all evaluable subjects."