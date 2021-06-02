Sunday 24 November 2024

Kyowa Kirin to get $400 million upfront in KHK4083 licensing deal

Biotechnology
2 June 2021
Shares of Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151) were up 8% at 3,560 yen on news of a lucrative licensing deal for its atopic dermatitis candidate with long-time partner Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN).

US biotech giant Amgen and Kyowa Kirin, which have partnered since 1984, announced they will jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, Kyowa Kirin's potential first-in-class, Phase III-ready anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, with potential in other autoimmune diseases. In February, Kyowa Kirin announced positive results from a Phase II study of KHK4083 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, which affects nearly 30 million people in major global markets.

Under terms of the agreement, Amgen, which aims to bolster its immunology portfolio, will lead the development, manufacturing, and commercialization for KHK4083 for all markets globally, except Japan, where Kyowa Kirin will retain all rights. Additionally, Kyowa Kirin will co-promote KHK4083 with Amgen in the USA and have opt-in rights to co-promote KHK4083 in certain other markets outside the USA, including in Europe and Asia.

