Sunday 24 November 2024

Late-to-party mRNA tech proves potential for the future

Biotechnology
21 April 2022
vaccine_vials_syringes_big

Top-line data for an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine from Arcturus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ARCT) have failed to impress investors, with the firm reporting 55% efficacy in the prevention of symptomatic disease.

Shares in the San Diegan company wobbled following the announcement. The trial evaluating ARCT-154 showed 95% overall efficacy in the prevention of severe disease or death.

While the firm’s partner in Vietnam (Vinbiocare Biotechnology) is pursuing an emergency authorization there, most of the country has already received a primary vaccine series, leaving a relatively small market to chase after.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
ECDC and EMA advice on fourth doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
7 April 2022
Biotechnology
Alnylam wants a share of the credit for mRNA vaccine success
17 March 2022
Biotechnology
Moderna to expand mRNA vaccines commercial footprint In Europe
17 February 2022
Biotechnology
BeiGene and InnoRNA team up on mRNA therapies
6 July 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze