Late-to-party mRNA tech proves potential for the future

Top-line data for an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine from Arcturus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ARCT) have failed to impress investors, with the firm reporting 55% efficacy in the prevention of symptomatic disease.

Shares in the San Diegan company wobbled following the announcement. The trial evaluating ARCT-154 showed 95% overall efficacy in the prevention of severe disease or death.

While the firm’s partner in Vietnam (Vinbiocare Biotechnology) is pursuing an emergency authorization there, most of the country has already received a primary vaccine series, leaving a relatively small market to chase after.